NORTH PORT — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in North Port that injured one person, according to information released Saturday morning.
The shooting happened at Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue at about 8:45 p.m., said police spokesman Josh Taylor in a release.
"One victim has sustained injuries. Suspects are possibly known to the victim. We believe this is an isolated incident," Taylor said. "We do not believe there is a current threat to the nearby community. However, this is a very active and ongoing situation."
Police have not announced an arrest in connection with this shooting as of Saturday morning.
Biscayne was shut down in that area to cars and pedestrians as police set up a command post at New Hope Church, 5600 Biscayne Drive.
Investigators have asked that anyone who has information about the shooting should call 941-429-7300. as soon as possible.
This story will be updated today with more information as it becomes available.
