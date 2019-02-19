NORTH PORT — A couple used a garage as an office, practicing dentistry illegally — including extractions and crowns — until they were arrested Tuesday, police said.
Officers, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, called the arrests: “Operation Extraction.”
Enrique Gravier, 48, and his wife, Adriana Hoyos Gutierrez, 47, were taken into custody at the improvised dental office in a home in the 1300 block of South San Mateo Drive.
Both were charged with one felony count each of practicing dentistry without a license and an additional felony charge for conspiring to commit a third-degree felony.
“This was apparently going on for some time,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said. “The living room was set up as a waiting room and the garage as a treatment room.”
The couple built a practice serving the Spanish-speaking population, Taylor said. It has been in operation for at least five years.
“You also had to provide them with references for them to see you,” Taylor said.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an anonymous tip came in Monday to North Port Police. Authorities were told the couple had a book of clients, all Hispanic, who needed anything from extractions to braces to other dental work “mostly on illegal immigrants,” police said.
Police were told the only way to get an appointment to what was called “Enrique Dentistry” was to contact Hoyos Gutierrez.
Authorities looked into area businesses, not finding an Enrique Dentistry listed, but had found a corporation based at the address for Gravier Enterprises LLC. However, that business has been inactive since September, 2016.
North Port authorities teamed up with the Florida Department of Health to set up an appointment with the alleged business.
“We really need to thank the Florida Department of Health for their teamwork on this,” Taylor said.
A phone call on Feb. 6 by undercover teams led to a detective talking to Hoyos Gutierrez who told him a cleaning cost $100. An appointment was set for Feb. 13.
During it, a video and audio recording was made.
“The detective entered the residence and met with (Hoyos Gutierrez) and sat on the couch while (Gravier) was finishing up with another client,” the affidavit states.
Police said the detective waited about 45 minutes, watching Hoyos Guiterrez take phone calls and putting down — allegedly — future appointments. Eventually, Gravier greeted everyone in the waiting room, police said. The detective was brought into the garage which was being used as dentist office.
“In the garage was a room that was built inside of the garage and was being utilized as a dentist workspace. Inside was a dentist chair, waiting chairs and dentist equipment. The detective then left the residence.”
Police allege the defendants were not paying anything in taxes nor did they have medical insurance for the practice.
— North Port Editor Scott Lawson contributed to this report
