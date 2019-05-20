A sting set up by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office ensnared more than a dozen people accused of attempting to improperly seek building contracts.
Sarasota County’s battle against unlicensed contractors lead to 21 felony charges and 16 misdemeanor charges filed since May 1, the office said in a Monday news release.
County investigators set up a “target house” in South Sarasota County and then, as individuals arrived to do construction and repairs, their names were checked against a database of licensed contractors in the state.
Those who did not have the necessary licenses were arrested.
In addition to not possessing a valid work license, most were also charged with workers’ compensation fraud.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has been enforcing contractor licenses since 2012.
In the latest effort, six people were arrested in April and another 17 since May 1.
“These arrests should serve as a strong reminder to always do your research before selecting someone to work on your home or business,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in a news release. “Consumers are exposing themselves to financial and physical risk by allowing these people to enter their home or business unlicensed.”
Knight said unlicensed contractors doing work also harm those companies that have gone to the expense and effort to obtain state licenses.
Among those cited since May 1 are:
- Phil Van Brandt, Sarasota
- Stanley Brown, Nokomis
- Antonio Caputo, Rotonda West
- Arnie Criss, Bradenton
- Oscar Cortes, Bradenton
- Charles H. Davis Jr., Venice
- George Dillia, Venice
- Chad A. Fagenbaum, Venice
- Forest Freeman, Sarasota
- Phillip Greenwell, Bradenton
- Michael Kropsch, North Port
- Julius Kubricky, Sarasota
- Jeffrey Levelle, Englewood
- David Nondorf, Venice
- James Pusateri, Englewood
- Paul Sorke, North Port
- James Tate, Bradenton
“Floridians deserve to have confidence that the work will be done honestly, completely and according to professional standards,” said Division of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshea. “We are glad enforcement and awareness is being brought to this important public concern.”
