A sting set up by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office ensnared more than a dozen people accused of attempting to improperly seek building contracts.

Sarasota County’s battle against unlicensed contractors lead to 21 felony charges and 16 misdemeanor charges filed since May 1, the office said in a Monday news release.

County investigators set up a “target house” in South Sarasota County and then, as individuals arrived to do construction and repairs, their names were checked against a database of licensed contractors in the state.

Those who did not have the necessary licenses were arrested.



James Tate, Bradenton "Floridians deserve to have confidence that the work will be done honestly, completely and according to professional standards," said Division of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshea. "We are glad enforcement and awareness is being brought to this important public concern."