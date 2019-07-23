Staff Report
SOUTH VENICE — Four Venice residents and a North Port woman were among 16 people arrested in an operation targeting retail theft in Sarasota County, authorities said.
A five-day operation focused on stores in Sarasota and along South Tamiami Trail in Venice, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
“The unique public-private partnership between the sheriff’s office and local retailers began in 2013 with the goal of working together to curb retail theft,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The 16 people arrested face a total of 41 varied charges. Area residents involved included:
• Amanda Pepi, 32, of the 6500 block of Glacier Avenue in North Port, faces a charge of petit theft.
• Erin Mahoney, 33, of the 100 block of Pointe Loop Drive, Venice, is charged with petit theft, possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda Wessel, 29, of the 400 block of Gulf Breeze Boulevard North, Venice, is charged with two counts of probation violation.
• Richard Deemer, 29, of the 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice, is charged with possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.
• Cecelia Sliker, 48, of the 600 block of South Neponsit Drive, Venice, is charged with one count of petit theft.
“These retail operations are part of our intelligence-led policing model,” said Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight in a news release. “Based on crime analysis, we can look at hot spots and deploy resources during these maintenance-type initiatives. Our goal was to not only assist local businesses but also to send a message to criminals that retail crime will not be tolerated in this community.”
One situation during the operation ended up with additional charges for child neglect after an alleged theft at Dillard’s in University Town Center where employees witnessed two women steal about $600 in merchandise.
“The suspects, later identified as (Danielle) Lingard and (Emily) Struble, fled to the parking lot on foot pushing an infant in a stroller. Witnesses saw them get into a car driven by Fuentes who fled into heavy traffic,” according to the news release. “When deputies initiated a traffic stop, they found an infant and toddler in the backseat. While the infant did not have proper safety restraints, both children were unharmed.”
Lingard, 41, Struble, 19, and Osmel Fuentes, 22, of Bradenton all of Bradenton, all face charges from that incident.
Fuentes is charged with fleeing to elude, resisting retail merchant, grand theft and two counts of child neglect.
Lingard is charged with grand theft, resisting retail merchant and two counts of child neglect.
Struble likewise is charged with grand theft, resisting retail merchant and two counts of child neglect.
“This operation utilized the Tactical, Intelligence, and Crime Analysis Units,” the news release said about all the arrests. “To date, retail theft operations have resulted in more than 230 arrests.”
Others arrested in the operation included: Sylvester Bruggeman, 24, Sarasota, on one count of petit theft; Ashley De Fouw, 19, of Sarasota, on one count of petit theft; Sean Vickers, 39, Clearwater, on one county of driving while license suspended; Philip Lagana 42, of Sarasota on petit theft, possession of rock cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jesse Greene, 36, Sarasota, on petit theft and resisting retail merchant.
Three other people from outside the area were also busted in the operation.
William Gates, 31, of Weekiawachee arrested on charges of on grand theft, driving while license suspended and felon in possession of a concealed weapon; Gary Gwinn, 41, of Gulfport arrested on charges of two counts of drug possession, three counts of unlawful possession of personal identification, one count of grand theft and one count of providing false identification; and Matthew Gwinn, 34, of Gulfport arrested on one charge of grand theft.
