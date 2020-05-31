I am one happy camper. Month after mind-numbing month, our daily COVID-19 stats story has been the unbeaten #1 most-read article on our Website. (In fact, I gave it honorary #1 status so I didn’t have to write about it every week.)
Well, that all changed this week. The COVID-19 stats article has been dethroned.
Garnering more than twice as many pageviews as the COVID-19 stats daily update story was the story about Allegiant Airline essentially shutting down the Sunseeker project.
We all know Sunseeker from the giant construction cranes that dot the skyline along U.S. 41 just north of the Gilchrist Bridge (the southbound bridge connecting Port Charlotte to Punta Gorda). Sunseeker was planned to be this amazing resort that would attract tons of people to the area and pump tons of cash into the local economy.
But then COVID-19 began impacting Allegiant’s bottom line in a big away. The company made the decision that it needed to focus its money on its airline and could always come back to other projects later. The company announced that no new money would be invested into Sunseeker for at least 18 months.
The company is looking, though, for a “strategic partnership,” which may mean that Sunseeker could get an infusion of cash and start back up again.
I personally think this story got tens of thousands of views and shares because it shocked people so much. Sunseeker seemed like a done deal. But the pandemic was stronger.
Here’s hoping that the project isn’t on hold for too long.
To read the story that finally dethroned the COVID-19 article, visit: bit.ly/2XawAUD
2 Latest COVID-19 Stats — For Here & Florida
This article, which we update every day with the latest COVID-19 stats for Florida and the local counties, has been at #1 since we first started posting the daily updates.
I, personally, am the one who compiles the update and sends it out every day, so if you receive it late one day, that’s likely because I got stuck in meetings or had fires to put out. And there have been a few days on my days off when I have quite literally forgotten and then remembered around 2 in the afternoon.
I can tell the impact the story has because when we send out the Breaking News newsletter, I see the number of people on our Website triple within five minutes. (Here’s a shameless advertising plug: What business would like to have their ad at the top of this newsletter? Just saying.)
On a funny note, I can tell that other news agencies use the update for their own stories. One day, I had an error in my math and didn’t notice until the next day. Lo’ and behold, a fellow competitor had the same exact error. Hmmm. I wonder how that happened?
Once again, if you want to sign up to get this daily update, sign up for Breaking News at: YourSun.com/newsletters
3 Fishin’ Frank’s burns down after truck lands on building
We have written about trucks crashing into a building.
But onto a building? Now that’s a new one.
Fishin’ Franks Bait and Tackle on the corner of U.S. 41 and Edgewater Drive in Charlotte Harbor burned down in the wee hours of a morning last week when a truck hit a raised concrete curb so fast that the truck shot into the air and came down on top of the building, starting a fire.
The driver was listed in serious condition after being airlifted to a hospital. Nobody was believed to have been inside the building.
Many of the shop’s customers showed up the next day and were sad to see the building in ashes.
To hear from some of the customers and read more about the accident, visit: bit.ly/2ZKboqb
4 Police: Man stabs himself, dies after threatening supermarket workers
This was both shocking and sad.
We have heard of people who kill themselves when police arrive and ask that person to surrender themselves. The person always uses a gun.
Not in this case. Last week, when police got a call that a man had shoplifted at a grocery store in Venice, they confronted the man just down the road. He took out a knife and then cut himself on his neck and chest.
Police tried to save him but he died.
As you will read in the story, the man was considered a good person but suffered from mental health issues. There also is the question of how he got to a store so far from his home. Who drove him? And why?
To read the details in this in-depth story, visit: bit.ly/3c8jKL3
5 Venice man accused of sexual crime on 14-year-old at Englewood Beach
Stories about alleged sexual assaults on minors gets people angry, and if a person has been arrested, people tend to share the story with others, often asking people if they knew the person who was arrested.
In this case, 21-year-old Zachery Brian Johnson of Venice is accused of lewd and lascivious battery on a 14-year-old. The incident occurred on Englewood Beach.
He was arrested after a friend of the teen said what happened. Johnson was placed in jail on a $100,000 bond.
You can read the entire story at: bit.ly/2zDgKc8
