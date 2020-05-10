When I was the editor of a small weekly newspaper in High Springs (near Gainesville), the police chief used to always say, “Don’t say that can never happen here. Because it can.”
And he was right. In the span of one month, we had a school shooter (who a cop shot multiple times before the man could get into the school) and a man who actually made real cyanide in his home and planned to put it into the air-conditioner intake vents of federal buildings in Jacksonville.
This brings me to North Port. Don’t say something can’t happen in our area. Because it can.
North Port had a real manhunt for an alleged killer, and the man was eventually pulled over on Interstate 75 in Gainesville. He threatened police with a weapon for five hours as the interstate was shut down in both directions. He eventually gave himself up.
This was by far and away the most-read story on our websites this past week.
According to the North Port Police Department, Robert A. Parolisi, 48, is believed to have killed a woman in his Halblum Street North Port home last Friday evening before traveling north on I-75 when he was pulled over for a traffic stop at 9:45 p.m. Friday.
The victim was 39-year-old North Port resident Amber Shildneck, who was found dead with a gunshot wound around 6 p.m. that Friday. The two had been in an on-and-off romantic relationship for a decade.
There are so many details to this story, including past police reports and even the threat of harm to animals.
To read the second, more comprehensive story
Now let’s move on to the rest of the Top Five, starting with #2:
2 Hundreds flock to beach on first day it opens
Perhaps nothing more defines life in Florida than our beaches. So when Charlotte County opened up the beaches, people who have been going stir-crazy with virtually nothing to do jumped at the chance to get out of the house and on some warm sand next to cool waters.
And apparently, thousands of you wanted to read the story and see the photos. And many of our readers got into arguments over whether people were social distancing and even how many people were actually on the beach.
Pretty much a tempest in a teapot, as they say.
To see the story and photos
3 Feds will decide if Allegiant can reduce flights out of PGD
We are learning more and more that if we write about Allegiant Airline, you all will read it. And share it thousands of times.
Our latest story was about Allegiant Airline asking if it could reduce service to 21 cities, six of which are destinations out of Punta Gorda Airport. You’re probably wondering — why did they need to ask for permission?
Well, all this ties in with the $3 trillion Coronavirus Aid and Economic Recovery Act, which gives money to the airlines. Allegiant was asking for permission to be exempted from some of the rules, yet still be eligible for the relief money.
I know what you’re thinking. Which destination cities are involved?
Well, to find that out, visit the story at:
4 Heartbroken to healed, Punta Gorda couple adopt boy found in woods, ‘immediately fell in love’
For those of you who remember soap operas, think about the cheesy music they would play whenever there was a big emotional moment. You need to have that music playing in your mind as you read the story coming in at #4.
This is an amazingly feel-good story about a Punta Gorda couple who were supposed to foster a three-and-a-half-year-old boy but ended up adopting him. OK, cue the music.
“It was instant,” Julia Bauer said of the little boy. “I am your mother, I am your father (for her husband). We’re not going to let you fail.”
I really don’t want to give away anything. You need to see how journalist Brianna Kwasnik wrote the story. As you begin reading the story, you’ll discover what the foster parents learned about the little boy — and how that changed all their lives.
And, yes, there is a very happy ending.
If you want to bring a smile to your soul, read the story at:
5 Reports of Metro Diner’s demise greatly exaggerated
I finally get to say something that I said a whole lot before the virus came our way. You guys really, really love your restaurants.
Before coronavirus hit, stories about restaurants were regularly in the Top Five, if not #1 overall. This past week, we finally had a restaurant story crack the Top Five after months of COVID-19 stories.
This is about Metro Diner, which has some of the most visited locations in the country in our area. But the power of social media did a number on the Metro Diner locations here for awhile. Apparently, a few locations in South Florida closed, and some online, public comments between store managers gave the impression that all Metro Diner locations were closing.
Of course, that was not the case. But once that rumor got out there, our local locations saw their take-out orders drop dramatically. People were actually calling the local locations to ask if they were still in business.
That shows you how a simple misunderstanding online can go viral and impact a business’ bottom line.
To read the whole story, visit
