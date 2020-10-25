When I saw the story that would end up being No. 1 this week first flash across my screen, I remember saying out loud, “What? Noooo!”
The sad news is that Nokomis Groves will no longer be packing and shipping citrus. Yes, their store in Nokomis will remain open with their cherished ice cream but no longer can you mail your friends up north one of the most unique gifts of all — Florida fruit.
I used Nokomis Groves for sending fruit a few times, and I always felt like I was kinda playing a joke on my friends up north. “Ha ha! You are living in deep snow and I’m sending you fresh Florida fruit.”
And I always imagined the smile on their faces when they opened the package and saw a whole bunch of oranges with an aroma that filled the house.
While Nokomis Groves remains open, I will miss their special service.
To read the details about the business (and how you can mail fruit through another company), visit the story at: bit.ly/31EqQ7H
OK, let’s move on with the rest of the Top Five:
2 Local Beef ‘O’ Brady’s goes independent, changes name to Finnegan’s
Ah, we are back to what seems like a true favorite among our readers — stories about food and restaurants. Before COVID-19 hit, food stories were always in the Top Five, if not No. 1. Then they dropped out of the Top Five for months.
But now we are seeing food and restaurant stories become some of the most-read on our websites. This past week, the No. 2 most-read story is the latest news on what used to be called Beef ‘O Brady’s in Port Charlotte.
Then it got bought, and the name was changed to Finnegan’s. Our readers were fascinated about the recent history of this famous eatery, especially with its new owner, Tom Natoli.
To learn about him and how he came about purchasing the business, read the story at: bit.ly/3kn2V3P
3 Questions remain: Family, friends remember life of Tracey Rieker
This is the second week this story has been in the Top Five. Quite honestly, I thought it might the No. 1 story two weeks in a row.
This is the story about the Venice mother who left her house in the middle of the night and seemingly disappeared. No messages were left. There was nothing to indicate foul play.
More than a week later, that woman, Tracey Lynn Rieker, 44, was found dead in her vehicle, which had submerged in a lake in the North Venice’s Toscana Isles subdivision.
While there is no evidence why her vehicle ended up in the lake, she was living through a particularly tough and challenging part of her life.
There are too many details to list here. To hear what her family said was happening in her life, visit: bit.ly/3kvaUvC
4 Two rescues at once at Englewood Beach
OK, if I tell you too much about this story, I will ruin it for you.
Let’s just say that Charlotte County EMT-firefighter Jon Otto had an interesting day at Englewood Beach. He was helping one man who had broken his leg in the water when he heard somebody else screaming.
And that’s all I can say. This story kind of reads like a TV drama episode, so I can see why this was read and shared thousand of times.
If you would like to know the whole story, visit: bit.ly/35w9Mld
5 Modular home builder heading for site near airport
Well, by golly, this story making the Top Five caught me by surprise. I generally can tell when a story is going to make the Top Five by seeing what people are reading day to day.
This story was consistently in the Top 10 each day but never made any real waves. But by the end of the week, it had compiled enough pageviews to eek onto this list at No. 5.
So what is the story about? To quote the story’s first paragraph: “A startup company says it plans to build a modular home factory near the Punta Gorda Airport and produce affordable homes by March.”
That’s a pretty big deal. A factory coming to the area to build homes means a bigger economy and more jobs. Intrigued?
You can learn more at: bit.ly/34qBsIY
