Every day, twice a day, we issue a report on the latest numbers regarding coronavirus in Florida and in the local counties.
And every day, tens of thousands of you read the reports — like clockwork. I actually have a computer program where I can see how many people are on our Website at any given minute, and within 10 minutes of us posting the latest numbers around noon and 7 p.m. each day, I watch the number of people on our Website double, then triple, then go higher.
We get our coronavirus statistics from the Florida Department of Health. But this can be a frustrating experience because the state’s numbers for our local counties are often wrong. Sometimes the state will say, for example, that 50 people have the coronavirus in a particular county. Then it will say there are 20 men and 22 women with the virus.
Well, that’s 42. Where did the other 8 go?
Health officials say there is not much they can do about the numbers being off. Now that private labs are giving tests, the results come in all day, and it’s not always clear in what county the person lives. And as you can guess, the Florida Department of Health is overwhelmed.
So I’m not complaining too much. They are doing the best they can. To see the daily updates, go to YourSun.com and choose your local newspaper. Once at your newspaper, just look for the headline “Latest COVID-19 Stats — For Here & Florida.”
OK, on to the Top Five, starting with #2:
2 North Port’s first animal control officer dies, remembered as the animal whisperer
Win Sell, the man who was North Port’s first animal control officer, likely had no idea of how many lives he affected in a positive way. He passed away a few weeks ago after losing his battle with cancer, and tens of thousands of you read the story we wrote about him.
And then this past week, even more of you read the story — meaning the article got shared a lot on social media.
Win Sell (who, quite frankly, has a way-cool name) actually ended up creating the job for himself when he was working in North Port in the 1990s. The city kept getting more and more calls for wild and nuisance animals, and Mr. Sell often was the one sent out.
Mr. Sell then lobbied commissioners for a real animal control position. That year, the final budget almost didn’t pass because commissioner’s fought over one item — hiring Sell as the full-time animal control officer.
But he was hired and became a familiar sight in North Port as he responded to calls on all days and at all hours. He eventually got some help but remained the face of the department.
To read more about this man, including his love of hybrid wolves, visit the story at: bit.ly/2VnI6tZ
3 Charlotte retirement community says resident has died from coronavirus
I instinctively knew that when the first person died at an adult congregate living facility or at a nursing home, that story would be widely read. After all, we have some of the oldest per-capita populations in the country. (Venice may be #1.)
And so many people live in ACLFs or nursing homes. After seeing what happened with coronavirus in such facilities in the state of Washington, the idea of COVID-19 being in any nursing home — here or elsewhere — is a scary thought.
In Charlotte County’s case, the first such reported incident was at South Port Square, a senior living community.
To read the initial story, visit: bit.ly/2JMrrKX
4 Virus cases rise in Charlotte County and statewide
Normally, we put the statistics for the various local counties in our twice-a-day update. But on one particular day last week, we had to write a separate story on Charlotte County.
From March 9 to March 13th, the county had only one reported case of coronavirus. Fast forward roughly a week, and the situation was dramatically different.
The county of about 180,000 had 43 reported cases, including an infant. And one person had died.
The pandemic had truly arrived in Charlotte County. Now we wait for the day when it is finally over.
If you want to read the original story, visit: bit.ly/3bX0Jve
5 One dead, another missing in North Port while fishing
This is a sad story. In unrelated incidents, two men went fishing in North Port last Saturday. One man was found dead of natural causes, and the other person was reported missing.
Christopher Andrew Stewart Murray, 74, was posted as missing on the North Port Police Department Facebook page early Sunday morning. Murray was then reported as deceased early afternoon Sunday by a NPPD dive team, according to an update on that post.
“This is an active investigation,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor told the Sun in an email that Sunday. “This appears to be a natural death based on the preliminary investigation. At this time, there is nothing suspicious with no threat to the public. His family advises he left to go fishing at the bank of the lake around 6 p.m.”
James W. Nunn also was reported missing that Saturday evening and may have left the area. He was back at home on Monday.
To read the original story, visit: bit.ly/3aRSd0x
