For a limited time, most retailers will allow you to return a holiday gift. But did you know for a limited time, Medicare is currently allowing you to return your Medicare Advantage plan?
MA plans are offered by private insurance companies paid by Medicare to administer all Medicare services. However, since they’re private companies, the plans require working within their network of local doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies.
“Plans must provide all Part A and Part B services offered by Original Medicare, but can do so with different rules, costs, and restrictions that can affect how and when you receive care,” explains the Medicare Rights Center.
Last year, new allowable MA supplemental benefits included in-home caregiver support to help with daily activities, home-delivered meals, and home safety features like bathroom grab bars.
As a result, by the Dec. 7, 2019 deadline, Advantage plans were projected to enroll more than 40% of Medicare beneficiaries in 2020, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). And this year, individual plans can provide even more non-health services to members with chronic conditions. Not all plans, however, offer these benefits.
If you’re in an MA plan, did you remain in your 2019 plan or decide to make a change? Regardless, you have one more single chance to change your mind.
Up until March 31, during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, you can switch from your current MA plan to another MA plan. Or you can go back to Original Medicare, with or without a stand-alone Part D prescription plan. Changes become effective the first of the month after the switch.
Why would you want to change MA plans? Perhaps a new provider isn’t in-network. Or a costly medication recently has been prescribed. Or you didn’t know about additional supplemental benefits. Or maybe, you didn’t deal with making any changes last year.
There’s a re-designed and more user-friendly online Medicare plan-finder tool available to compare all MA plans offered in our area at www.medicare.gov/plan-compare.
If changing plans, the nonprofit Medicare Rights Center recommends directly calling the provider to confirm online information is accurate. Then enroll through Medicare for better protection in case any problems occur.
Thinking of switching from your Advantage plan back to original Medicare? The plan-finder tool also allows you to compare all standardized, private supplemental insurance Medigap plans offered in our area. Medigap insurance helps pay the 20 percent portion Medicare doesn’t.
However, it’s critically important to understand that a Medigap application at this time may be denied due to pre-existing health issues. Insurability is guaranteed only during initial Medicare enrollment.
Need help making any changes? The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL) has volunteer SHINE counselors. SHINE is a program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and part of the national SHIP Program. Volunteers are available year-round, providing free, unbiased assistance with Medicare, Medicaid, and prescription drug plans.
To speak with a SHINE counselor, or make an appointment to see one, call the Elder Helpline at 866-41-ELDER (866-413-5337).
Finally, all Medicare beneficiaries have a government-issued red, white, and blue Medicare card. It used to contain your Social Security number. However, by now, 61 million newly-issued cards have a Medicare Beneficiary Identifier (MBI) with a combination of letters and numbers.
If you still have the old version of the card, destroy it. In 2020, that card is no longer valid. And while the new Medicare card doesn’t contain your Social Security number, it still can be used to commit Medicare fraud. So don’t carry it with you. Only give it to healthcare providers you know should have it.
And hang up on any calls from “Medicare” or companies offering free Medicare-paid medical equipment. They’re scams.
