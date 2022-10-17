OUR POSITION: Philip Stokes and Victor Dobrin are running for North Port City Commission, District 5. Both are intelligent and introspective; both could serve the city well; both could be taking a seat that may eventually no longer be in the city.

There may be a strange anxiety about running for a political office that could become embattled in the near future — and that could also, potentially, be nixed.


