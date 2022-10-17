OUR POSITION: Philip Stokes and Victor Dobrin are running for North Port City Commission, District 5. Both are intelligent and introspective; both could serve the city well; both could be taking a seat that may eventually no longer be in the city.
There may be a strange anxiety about running for a political office that could become embattled in the near future — and that could also, potentially, be nixed.
Two West Villages residents are doing just that.
Philip Stokes and Victor Dobrin are both vying for the North Port City Commission District 5 seat on Nov. 8. And, with legal actions still underway as a segment of West Villages works toward deannexing from North Port, the seat could be redistricted out of the Wellen Park area.
“Don’t call it Wellen Park,” Dobrin said. “It’s the West Villages Improvement District.”
Dobrin notes, accurately, that Wellen Park is the name a firm created to assist with the marketing of the thousands of acres that was re-created into the WVID with the initial villages of IslandWalk, Gran Paradiso and Renaissance.
Others have joined the WVID through the years, but Wellen Park’s marketing work also incorporates Grand Palm and Sarasota National, among others.
The difference is that those communities are in unincorporated Sarasota County. The WVID communities are all within North Port city limits.
The commissioner who will replace Jill Luke — who is term-limited — will have to help West Villages and North Port through the next steps of a potential deannexing.
Both Stokes and Dobrin were a part of the deannexation effort, although Stokes contends he only attended a meeting or two before bowing out. Dobrin was more involved in the movement, but said he believes in North Port far beyond that controversy.
Both men state they know a lot about the city and have concerns and ideas to help all of its 104 square miles.
“We’re a great city and it’s time everybody sees it,” Stokes said. “And people in North Port have pride in the city.”
They have differences in some aspects.
Dobrin calls himself fiscally responsible and questions efforts to keep Warm Mineral Springs as a public amenity.
“In the last five years, the city leaders were not adequately responsive to the call of the citizens to act with robust fiscal responsibility in setting up budgets and funding capital projects,” he wrote on his website.
He says he helped pull back a proposed 31% tax increase in North Port to 13.6% during 2020.
He has been on the West Villages Improvement District Board; the North Port Utilities Board; and the Sarasota County Parks Advisory and Recreation Council. He said he has an ability to look at the bigger picture.
Stokes believes the Warm Mineral Springs plans are solid.
“Do we really want to get rid of 80 acres of our city? It’s got that Old Florida feel … the plan is incredible, the legacy to (Warm Mineral Springs),” Stokes said. “It already makes money.”
Dobrin and Stokes have great biographies.
Dobrin escaped communist Romania and was able to relocate to Detroit. His became an engineering manager for the Ford Motor Co.
Like Dobrin, Stokes has substantial education and talks through ideas, pointing out the benefits and detriments.
It’s plausible that, if deannexation takes place, the winner of this seat will suddenly be living outside of city limits. If that happens, it is going to take someone there who can help guide the movement from West Villages into unincorporated Sarasota County.
We believe either man would be an overall benefit to the city. We do caution that both like to get into expansive questions and answers which could slow down decisions. But both are independent thinkers.
Stokes believes the current “vision” of the City Commission is good; Dobrin believes changes need to be made. Voters can use that as their guide.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.