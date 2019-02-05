NORTH PORT — The Suncoast Institute of Chemical Dependency will sponsor a workshop of how to use Naloxone spray to save the life of a person suffering from an opioid overdose tonight in the North Port Public Library.
The session will include a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by a speaker program at 6 p.m.
Karl Bennett, division chief of emergency medical services for the North Port Fire Department, is slated to be the speaker.
Bennett will discuss the signs and symptoms of a drug overdose, what people should do if they suspect someone has overdosed and how to use Narcan nasal spray to reverse the overdose.
Narcan spray has been proven to save the lives of overdose victims. Attendees will be given a Narcan nasal spray at no cost.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 941-716-6169.
