NORTH PORT — Homeowners wanting to make energy or storm related improvements to their property have a new option — and Sarasota County officials are having workshops to highlight the physical and financial benefits.
The county is inviting residents interested to learn about financing from the Property Assessed Clean Energy program.
Free public workshops are set to highlight PACE.
“PACE is a unique but complicated tool with the potential to support a variety of property improvements,” UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability Director Lee Hayes Byron said in a news release. “These workshops are designed to help residents and business owners understand how it works and what they need to consider.”
According to the news release, the program is “a joint undertaking between special districts and private companies, allows property owners to finance improvement projects through specially levied property taxes. Financing can only be used for projects related to renewable energy, energy efficiency and hurricane hardening.”
The workshops focus on the basics of PACE along with financial benefits and risks it has.
Currently they are scheduled:
In-person workshops (learn more and register at http://bit.ly/paceworkshops).
• 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice
There is also an online webinar.
• Noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. For that, register at https://ufl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-nHs6RgqTqqxOPYHGrX8nw.
More information on it can be found online after June 12 at www.scgov.net/government/uf-ifas-extension-and-sustainability/pace.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or email sustainablesarasota@scgov.net.
