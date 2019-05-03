NORTH PORT — Plans for a new Dollar Tree store received a green light from the North Port City Commission on Thursday afternoon.

The new store, to be located on the southwest corner of Toledo Blade Boulevard and Panacea Boulevard, will be the second Dollar Tree in North Port.

The combining of two lots to construct the store was approved in a 4-0 vote.

Commissioner Vanessa Carusone was not present for the vote.

Edward McDonald, a partner in the Thomas Engineering Group of Tampa, the designer and developer of the project, told the commissioners the group is ready to start construction as soon as the city panel gave its OK.

Five minutes later, he had the approval he was seeking.

The store will be in the Park of Commerce retail center.

