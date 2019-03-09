NORTH PORT — The 2019 Miss North Port Panthers girls fast-pitch softball season has started.
The Panthers have teams competing in age groups 6-under to 14-under.
There is one 6-under team, two 8-under, two 10-under and two 12-under teams. There also is one 14-under squad.
“We have around 95 to 100 kids playing now,” said Panthers President Alex Champion. “That’s about the usual amount of teams for the spring. And everything looks good so good so far.”
The Panthers’ home games are played at the Narramore complex. Games are played Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Week games start at 6:30 p.m. and the
Saturday games start at 10:30 a.m. There are no home games this weekend today but there will be a full slate this coming week.
“Most of our teams have at least one win so far,” Champion said. “Everything looks pretty even.”
The Panthers play teams from Englewood, Venice, Port Charlotte and DeSoto County. The season will end in May and playoffs will follow.
