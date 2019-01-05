NORTH PORT — Signups have begun for the 2019 spring Miss North Port Panthers Fast-Pitch Softball season.
The season is scheduled to start in February. Those interested can go online to www.missnorthportfastpitch.com to register. There is a $75 fee for the 6-and-under division, and $100 for the older divisions.
“We hope to have around 140 girls playing in the spring,” said Miss North Port President Alex Chambers. “We had around 70 to 75 players in the fall season and that’s usually a smaller turnout than the spring. Last spring we had around 110 players, but we have made some improvements as far as the fields and equipment is concerned and that should help.”
The Panthers had major improvements made in the last six months. They have a new batting cage, some new pitching mounds to practice on, the main building has been recently painted and the fields have been reclayed.
North Port’s spring season lasts around 12 weeks. There are divisions involving players from 4 1/2 years old to 16. Clinics will start Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Narramore Sports Complex.
The fall season ended with the organization’s annual Halloween Bash tournament. Teams from North Port, Englewood, Venice, Port Charlotte and DeSoto County played with the players dressed in Halloween costumes.
“We got a lot of compliments about the tournament and the improved facilities from the participants (in the Halloween Bash),” Chambers said. “People really enjoyed the tournament.”
During the regular season, the Panthers will play the teams from Englewood, Port Charlotte, Venice and DeSoto County just like they did in the Halloween Bash. The organizations make up the Tri-County League — meaning teams from Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.