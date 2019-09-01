By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — It may seem like a long ways off, but city officials want those intending to take part in the annual Poinsettia Parade to register soon.
This year’s North Port parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 7.
The city is asking those individuals, organizations and businesses planning to take part to call the city at 941-429-7275 for more information.
The theme chosen for this year’s parade is “North Port Diamond Jubilee” in honor of the city’s 60th anniversary.
The Poinsettia Parade is an annual tradition in North Port.
This year’s parade will start on Sumter Boulevard near Sylvania Avenue, head south to City Center, proceed up City Center, march past City Center Green, head west on City Center Boulevard and then right on Grand Venture toward Price Boulevard.
If you’re not interested in having a float, but would like to see the parade, spectator viewing will be available along the edge of Sumter Boulevard from Sylvania Avenue to City Hall Boulevard and throughout City Center.
For safety reasons, spectators will not be allowed in the median of Sumter Boulevard.
Parking will be available at City Center, in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market and at the Morgan Family Community Center on Price Boulevard, where a shuttle will be provided.
