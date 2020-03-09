The 2020 SWFL Parade of Homes is more than just a showcase of what North Port and Charlotte County has to offer for future homeowners. It also highlights just how much the region has grown over the years.
“We started in 2016 with seven homes,” said Donna Barrett, CEO of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association. “We’re up to 33 (model homes) this year. This (parade) shows growth within our community. Having a model home highlights not only how they (the builders) build a home, but the upgrades that they are able to do, as well.”
The 2020 Parade of Homes, which kicked off Saturday and runs through March 15, features models from North Port, Englewood, South Gulf Cove, Rotonda West, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Babcock Ranch.
“We’re a small community, and even with an uptick with home building (like we’ve seen in recent years) we will always stay a small community,” Barrett said. “It has been unbelievably exciting.”
Locations, rates and more on the homes can be found at swflparadeofhomes.com.
The first weekend of the parade went off without a hitch, according to builder Paul Schaefer of Sage Homes.
“The parade has gone really well this year,” Schaefer said. “We had great activity over the weekend and surprisingly for a Monday we had three solid customers in the model today. I didn’t expect anyone to even come.”
Schaefer said it has been a mix as far people interested in the parade.
“We’ve seen several families,” Schaefer said. “Some even brought their kids with them over the weekend. There have also been more middle-aged people — parents with children but older — and also a good amount of retirees. There is always the curious neighbors that want to see what’s going on, as well.”
The parades are not only helpful for future homeowners but also for those looking to renovate their houses.
“A lot of traffic that comes through the homes are people looking at remodeling,” Barrett said. “They can see the new latest features (for remodeling their kitchen or other rooms). That’s another great benefit.”
This year’s Parade of Homes has been nothing but positive so far, according to Odette Embury, chairperson for the 2020 Parade of Homes and representative of Drummond Community Bank.
“We’ve been hearing back about how beautiful the homes are and the availability,” Embury said. “It’s all about options. Not only the low-end spectrum for models but also the high-end ... whatever somebody is looking for, there is definitely an array of options.”
Embury said the Parade of Homes gives buyers an opportunity to see what is available around the area.
“It gives the opportunity to view what’s out there and (for buyers to) talk to sales people,” Embury said. “The models are usually staffed pretty well for extra sales (representatives) so that potential buyers can have a one-on-one and learn about the options for financing. They can find lenders at the home (on standby), their options to rent or own. It’s there for customers who are looking at buying and maybe those who are not even ready to buy. It just gives options or counsel of what they need to do.”
While an official count was not available, Embury said that some of the builders involved with the parade noted over 300 people having visited the homes over the weekend.
“Whether looking for a new home or remodeling one’s own home, going through these houses gives you a lot of ideas,” Embury said, “and who knows, maybe you weren’t looking or couldn’t afford but by going out and reaching out you may be presently surprised.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.