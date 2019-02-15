SARASOTA — In November, Sarasota County commissioners indicated their unanimous consent to a request from the city of North Port to delete certain activities and shift the funding to another project.
With the public comment period over and no objections received, Sarasota County commissioners OK’d the request Wednesday as part of their consent agenda — formally adopted the changes and directed the reallocation of the funds.
The city’s request to the county commission was to allow the transfer of $250,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to a project to provide ADA enhancements at the Garden of the Five Senses park in the city.
The money comes from the deletion of three little-used programs in the city that originally received the CDBG funding.
The request had to go to the county commission, the local authority for CDBG funding in the county, which couldn’t act on the request until after expiration of a 30-day public comment period because it was deemed a significant change by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
That agency is the source of CDBG funding.
Commissioners had authorized the advertisement of the changes last November.
Despite the item being on the consent agenda, Commissioner Nancy Detert pulled the item, not for discussion, but for a comment, wanting to make it clear that the county was not acting out of spite or had ulterior motives toward North Port.
“People just see the agenda but they don’t see the backup material,” Detert said. “It looks like we’re cancelling things for North Port and that’s just not the case.”
She then asked Don Hadsell, director of the county’s Office of Housing and Community Development, to comment.
“It came at the request of North Port,” Hadsell said, adding that the city wanted to use the money for the Garden of the Five Senses. “It came from them,” he added.
The city plans to use the funds for power assist doors in the restrooms, parking improvements, and a paved ADA-accessible trail through an adjacent woodlands area to the Garden of the Five Senses.
The park along Pan American Boulevard in the city was created more than a decade ago as a sensory garden to allow visitors to enjoy and appreciate nature and natural beauty through the use of their five senses.
