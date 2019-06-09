NORTH PORT — What kind of parking lot should the city build next to its new aquatic center?
That debate, which began last Thursday, will be front and center on Tuesday, when the North Port City Commission meets in regular session.
The original plan — and the original costs — were in the approved plans for the center, which is expected to open in about 30 days.
Now, however, several commissioners, led by Vice Mayor Debbie McDonough, are wondering if that money really has to be spent just because it was approved in the $12 million budget for the center.
On Thursday, she argued for a shell lot — or a grass one. She cited that the Atlanta Braves stadium has a grass lot.
“Why must we have asphalt?” she asked.
On Thursday, city staff could offer little explanation, saying an asphalt lot was in the approved plans.
The discussion is expected to be so contentious that the Tuesday meeting has been moved up an hour to allow for lengthy discussion.
The meeting is now slated to begin at 9 a.m.
Others item on the agenda include a code ordinance that would allowing deferment or deferral payment of impact fees.
The meeting will take place in the second floor of the North Port City Hall.
Meetings of the North Port City Commission can be viewed online at cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on YouTube under “City of North Port.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.