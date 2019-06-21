The city of North Port and the Parks & Rec team will be setting up from 5-6 p.m. one Wednesday each month in a different park to promote outdoor activities.
The June location was Atwater Community Park.
The next locations and dates are: July 17 at Pine Park; Aug. 21 at George Mullen Activity Center; Sept. 18 at LaBrea Park; Oct. 16 at Oaks Park and Nov. 20 at Morgan Family Community Center.
The program is free of cost.
Sun Photos by Monica Amaya
