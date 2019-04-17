Two of the most important holidays in the Christian and Jewish calendars will be observed this weekend: Passover will commence at sundown, Friday, April 19, and Easter on Sunday, April 21.
My best wishes of happy and healthy holidays celebrations go to all my children, grandchildren, both of my great-granddaughters, all other relatives here in the United States, Canada and Ukraine, and all my neighbors and friends all over the world.
Easter is the major Ukrainian religious holiday. Christmas is fun and all, but Easter is a Big Time. Ukrainian name for Easter is “Velykden,” which means “Great Day.”
It is celebrated three days: Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. My slightly fading memory takes me to my childhood and pre-teen years in my native village Volya Yakubova in Ukraine — and the church bells ringing from dawn to dusk all three days. This in addition to many other activities, games, and church services.
My local Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church will begin the observance and celebration of this holiday tomorrow with the celebration of Vesper with the Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at 9 a.m., and Matins of Passion of Christ — which includes reading of Gospels, with the priest changing vestments each time at 4 p.m. Friday, April 19, will see Vesper with the exposition of the Holy Shroud and procession around the church (three times) at 11 a.m., and Matins of Jerusalem at 5 p.m.
The traditional blessing of food baskets will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, to be preceded by Vesper with the Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at 3 p.m.
The Ukrainian Easter Food basket has to include “paska” (special Easter bread), pysanky, krashanky (dyed hard boiled eggs in a variety of colors, but there must be a red one), butter, cheese, kovbasa (sausage), ham, and several other ingredients. The basket is decorated with embroidered cloth.
Easter services will begin at 7:30 a.m., Sunday, April 21 with the celebration of Easter Matins, and Resurrection Divine Liturgy at 9 a.m. Community Paschal Meal will take place in the Parish Center after the conclusion of the Liturgy (Mass). Divine Liturgies will be celebrated also Monday and Tuesday, April 22 and 23.
The Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida, headed by Daria Tomashosky of North Port, held its 18th scholarship awards luncheon last April 9 at The Family Table Restaurant.
After opening remarks and introduction of guests by President Daria, and a delicious meal, the club’s Scholarship Committee Chairperson Victor Lisnyczyj of North Port announced this year’s winners.
Andrew Sysonenko was awarded a diploma and $1,000 scholarship for writing two winning essays, one on the Ukrainian football (soccer) star Andriy Shevchenko, and another on the American scientist of Ukraini and international descent, Martin Cooper who was instrumental in inventing the wireless cellphone.
Dmytro Yanovskyi, a nephew of North Port resident Olya Babchuk, received a discretionary $750 scholarship award, and last year’s scholarship winner Caleb Walton received the traditional $250 supplemental stipend.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
