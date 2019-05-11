NORTH PORT — Two new multi-use paths are under construction in North Port, but prospective users are being asked to hold off on using them for a few months.
The paved 12-foot wide paths will run from Tuscola Boulevard to Ortiz Boulevard, a distance of 3 miles along the south side of the city.
Two separate paths are being constructed, one on each side of U.S. 41.
Lighting improvements are also being made.
The work has been underway along U.S. 41 with road and sidewalk improvements for more than a year and has stretched from Port Charlotte as growth continues in the region.
The Florida Department of Transportation, which is building the trails, asks that hikers, bikers, equestrians and walkers hold off on using the trails until they are completed in late July.
“Crews are still very active in the area,” said Brian Rick, a FDOT spokesman. “They should not have to contend with ‘early users’ of the trails.”
In the past few weeks, groups of bicyclists have removed some orange traffic cones and barricades to use the trail on the south side of the road. The south side trail has not yet been paved.
Rick said the FDOT also plans to install pedestrian signals and crosswalks along the trails.
The trail includes a bridge across the Coco Plum Waterway.
The trail will connect to sidewalks and trails in the three-mile area, Rick said.
