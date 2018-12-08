NORTH PORT — The Heron Creek Middle School boys basketball seems intent on going all the way this season.
The Patriots made the Sarasota County League playoffs last season before losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Brookside.
This season, they’re off to a 2-0 start after rallying to take a 59-45 victory over visiting Pine View on Wednesday night.
Heron Creek trailed 27-23 at halftime, but outscored the visitors 21-4 in the third quarter to take a 44-31 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“We just added a new play for the second half,” said Patriots head boys coach Conor Guenther. “And it worked. That’s how you win basketball games.”
Deylen Platt led the Patriots’ balanced attack with 17 points, including three 3-point field goals. Malakhi Graham added 14 points, Alexander Charles scored 12, Trenton Kintigh scored 9 and 6-foot-3 Bradley Miller scored 8 and grabbed numerous rebounds.
The visitors used a potent 3-point field goal attack to take the halftime edge, but the Patriots’ quickness and height advantage turned the tide in the second half. Both Platt and Graham stole the ball and used quick, crisp passes to their teammates.
The Patriots’ girls team evened their record at 1-1 with a 42-20 victory over Pine View. Heron Creek jumped to a 20-10 halftime lead and pulled away in the second half for the easy victory.
Angelina Medina led the winners with 12 points. Hailey Cohen added 9, Rachel Harris scored 8 and Alexa Stowell scored 7 for the winners. The Patriots used their quickness. led by Medina, to force a lot of Pine View turnovers.
“We try to us three guards in at one time,” said Patriots head girls coach Mike Quick. “It works for us. We have some returnees and other players who are new to the team.”
On Monday, the boys team rolled over McIntosh 40-27 and the girls lost to the same school 38-23.
The Patriots are idle Monday, but will return to action with games at Booker on Wednesday. The girls game will start at 6 p.m. and the boys game will follow it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.