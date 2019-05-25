NORTH PORT — A popular area pawn shop is slated to go on the auction block.
It will be sold either as an entire retail operation or one piece at a time.
County Line Pawn, located along Tamiami Highway near the Charlotte County/Sarasota County line, is about to be liquidated.
Its owner, Joe Wilcek, died unexpectedly in April, according to his wife, Jennifer. She has decided against the idea of running it herself and so, the store — and its merchandise — will be sold at auction in June.
"We need to liquidate it," said John Harris, of Harris Auctions. "We would love to sell the store lease and its inventory in one transaction, but that probably won't happen at this point. So we will likely sell each item individually."
The auction is set for 10 a.m. June 8 at the AMVETS Post 312. It is located at 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port.
A preview of the items available will be June 7 at the pawn store, which is currently closed.
County Line Pawn has won several retail awards over the years, including a "Best of Charlotte Award" by Sun readers in 2018. It opened in 2014 at the location, partially in the belief that the area is starting to grow — especially with the Fuccillo Kia dealership that opened across the highway in August 2016.
Items to go on the auction block include bicycles, guns, knives, guitars, collectibles and antiques. It will be an absolute auction.
