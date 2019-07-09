By Debra Gouvellis

Name of business: Peaceful Solutions Natural Health

Address: 2500 Bobcat Village Center Road. Building F Suite 3, North Port

Owners: Betsy Goggan and Camille Crawford

Q.) When did you open your business?

January of 2019.

Q.) How many employees do you have?

Just us two.

Q.) What is your most popular item or service?

Our hair mineral analysis and massage.

Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?

Being newcomers, we originally lived and worked in Texas, so being new in town and letting everyone know who we are, what we do and where we are located.

Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?

Our believe it is our unique services that we offer.

Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?

Don’t quit your day job! Just kidding ... I would say to make sure you believe in what you are doing and jump in with no fear. Feel the fear and do it anyway!

Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?

Expansion, growth and get bigger and better as people learn what we do.

