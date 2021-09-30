Police lights

NORTH PORT — A 55-year-old woman was hit while walking along the Tamiami Trail access road in North Port on Thursday morning.

The woman was walking on the right side of the road toward Ortiz Boulevard at around 8:15 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

She was struck by a 24-year-old North Port woman driving a Volvo sedan, the report shows. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The FHP did not report the name of the pedestrian or the driver, but did report the injured woman is from Kodiak, Alaska.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments