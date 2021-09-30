featured Pedestrian hit, hurt in North Port crash Staff Report Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Updated Sep 30, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH PORT — A 55-year-old woman was hit while walking along the Tamiami Trail access road in North Port on Thursday morning.The woman was walking on the right side of the road toward Ortiz Boulevard at around 8:15 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol reported.She was struck by a 24-year-old North Port woman driving a Volvo sedan, the report shows. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.The FHP did not report the name of the pedestrian or the driver, but did report the injured woman is from Kodiak, Alaska. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Gabby Petito case: Fight on Wabasso Avenue leads to arrest Gabby Petito case: North Port redacts records on Petito, Laundrie family Gabby Petito case: Bounty hunter claims to narrow down Laundrie search 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' is searching for Brian Laundrie Great-aunt: Laundrie's parents gave him a 'head start' Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Gabby Petito case: Fight on Wabasso Avenue leads to arrest Gabby Petito case: North Port redacts records on Petito, Laundrie family Gabby Petito case: Bounty hunter claims to narrow down Laundrie search 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' is searching for Brian Laundrie Great-aunt: Laundrie's parents gave him a 'head start' Calendar
