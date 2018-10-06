It was one year after Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida area that a team from Venice-based PGT Innovations went to help victims of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Two semi-trucks filled with supplies made their way up Interstate 75 just days after Florence made landfall.
The national window and door manufacturer mobilized its team to deliver emergency supplies to the Federal Emergency Management Agency distribution center at the Brunswick County Government Emergency Services in Bolivia, North Carolina
With no accessible roads in Wilmington due to storm damage and flooding, 14 PGT team members hauled the donated supplies as far as Myrtle Beach, according to a PGT press release, and then worked jointly with the Department of Homeland Security to forge safe passage for the provisions to Bolivia.
From there, FEMA personnel boated the much-needed supplies into Wilmington, according to the release.
The emergency relief effort had special meaning for PGT. More than a decade ago the window manufacturer ran a production facility in Salisbury, west of Wilmington, before relocating that operation to Venice. The connections with its former employees, the community and clients ran deep.
“It was a humbling experience to be able to provide essential supplies and support to families in North Carolina during this extremely trying time,” said PGT CEO and President Jeff Jackson. “The national agencies and local authorities on the ground did a phenomenal job assisting folks with relief, supplies and rescue operations, and we are incredibly pleased to have forged a partnership to support those efforts.”
PGT’s Tim Germana and Mike DeDona were the drivers who navigated and followed law enforcement escorts to their final destination.
Sales team members Howard Schocklin, Don Telaak, Dwayne Chandler, Shawn Harlacher, Nathan Lain, Bob Petitt, Brian Covey, Liz Rodriguez, Matt McDonald, Chad Butler, Jeff Rafter and Alan Kessel helped pull together and unload the supplies, including more than 600 tarps, over 1,700 batteries, more than 38,000 bottles of water, generators, oil, coolers, chain saws, flashlights and propane gas, among other items.
Back at corporate headquarters, Paul Collier, Rob Moulds, John Bonacci, Errol Sackett and Brad Voss helped coordinate the effort.
The company also reached out to dealer partners in potentially affected areas prior to the storm. It directed them to a form on the company’s website where they could request post-storm assistance if needed, according to the release.
“It’s important to us as a company to not only protect people from storm damage with our products but to also act as a trusted partner after the storm passes to help rebuild our communities — no matter where the storm hits throughout the country,” Jackson said.
