By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ

Staff Writer

OSPREY — The elementary facility at Pine View School has been ranked best in the nation, according to results released by Niche.com.

Pine View School, an Osprey school serving gifted students in second through 12th grades, also ranked fifth among middle schools in the country, and 38th among high schools.

Principal Steven Covert stressed that the unique learning environment at Pine View School has contributed to student success.

Students, he said, receive specialized instruction from gifted teachers, and get to learn alongside their intellectual peers.

Covert added that students are also allowed to dive much deeper into their interests and passions, which range from core subjects like math to extracurricular activities like music.

“It’s an environment where it’s OK to be gifted and where their needs can be met,” he said. “It’s one of a kind, and hopefully people in the community see it as a point of pride.”

Pine View School soared in state rankings, too, with its elementary, middle and high schools all claiming the top spot.

“I’m incredibly proud,” Covert said. “Those rankings are a testament to the hard work of students, and dedication of teachers.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments