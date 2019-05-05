OSPREY — Pine View School ranked best in Florida and 15th nationally in the latest annual high school rankings by U.S. News and World Report.
The Osprey public school for gifted students also ranked eighth among magnet high schools and 23rd among Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics high schools.
“Pine View has a competitive environment that motivates students to excel,” said Sachit Gali, a 17-year-old senior at the school. “Because all the students are intellectually gifted, we all share a love for learning, and that drives us to perform better since all of our peers also perform well.”
Gali is a North Port resident.
More than 17,000 public high schools were ranked using six factors, including college readiness; math and reading proficiency; math and reading performance; graduation rates; college curriculum breadth, which includes 12th grade students who took or passed AP or IB exams; and underserved student performance, which considers how black, Hispanic and low-income students performed on standardized tests.
Gali noted that Pine View School’s learning environment has contributed to his own academic success.
“It’s been a combination of my peers always encouraging me to push myself and my teachers who have always supported me and given me a strong educational foundation,” Gali said.
Two other Sarasota County schools, Riverview High School and Suncoast Polytechnical High School also made the top 100 list in the state, earning spots 52 and 58, respectively.
Neighboring Charlotte County Public Schools were led by Lemon Bay High School, which ranked 180th.
