NORTH PORT — Lucas Giffard, a senior at Pine View School, was awarded with a $20,000 robotics scholarship from Florida Power & Light Co.
The scholarship will support Giffard for the next four years at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he plans to double major in robotics engineering and mechanical engineering.
Giffard has been involved with robotics since his freshman year at Pine View School and was elected president of the Jungle Robotics team when he was a junior, according to a district news release.
He was also selected to the prestigious nationwide FIRST Robotics Dean’s List.
Giffard is the fourth recipient of the FPL scholarship, which offers $5,000 per academic year for a total of $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.