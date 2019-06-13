Two Pine View students were among the top award winners in the Florida History Day competition.
Students Devin and Quinn Gulliver earned first place in the Junior Group Website category for their entry "Lands of the Free: Rediscovering America's First Free Maroon Communities."
More than 1,000 middle and high school students presented award-winning research in a variety of mediums including documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances and websites, according to a news release.
The top two placements of each category were invited to represent Florida at the National History Day contest.
These winners will represent the state from June 9 through June 13 at the National History Day contest in College Park, Maryland. They will compete against students from 55 National History Day affiliate programs from all 50 states and around the world, the release said.
“I want to wish the best of luck to the bright and talented students who are representing Florida at the National History Day contest,” said Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee, in a statement. “I also want to congratulate every student who participated in Florida History Day, as well as thank the teachers and parents who supported them.”
