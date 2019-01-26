Each Tuesday, Bocca Lupo and its program “Pizza for a Cause,” donates a portion of all sales from both locations to a different local charity or community organization.
On Jan. 16, owner Dennis Valentino and the restaurant mascot, “Ashes,” presented a check to the Heron Creek Middle School Principal Kristine Lawrence and the girl’s basketball team.
The money raised would help the program purchase new uniforms.
