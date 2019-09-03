Staff Report
NORTH PORT — North Port Police is hosting a gathering of residents who want to meet with officers.
It’s similar to Coffee with a Cop, but takes on a dinner-type of comfort food.
Pizza with the Police takes place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Il Primo Pizza and Wings, 16979 Tamiami Trail and offers a chance to “join your neighbors, police chief, command staff and officers and enjoy a slice … along with some conversation,” the department said in a news release.
“The mission is to increase the line of communications between our department and the citizens it serves and protects,” the news release stated. “Let’s get to know each other better.”
