Planetarium

Shannon Staub Public Library will host a planetarium next week.

By Will Blydenburgh

For The Sun

The Shannon Staub Public Library will be hosting planetarium shows Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 8.

To support this year’s summer reading theme, A Universe of Stories, Sarasota County Public Libraries recently invested in a planetarium that travels between locations.

Showtimes include:

• 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7: Family Pajama Story Time “Under the Stars” (All ages)

• Noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: The Dark Matter Mystery (Teen, Adult, Waitlist only)

1-2 p.m. The Dark Matter Mystery (Teen, Adult)

5:30-6:15 p.m. Out There: The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds (All Ages)

6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Out There: The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds (All Ages)

For more details or to register, please visit the Sarasota County Public Libraries’ event calendar online or the service desk in the library.

Look for future planetarium events at all branches if you are unable to attend these viewings or if the current events are filled by the time you register. Will Blydenburgh is the manager for Shannon Staub Library

