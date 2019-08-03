^pBy Will Blydenburgh
For The Sun
The Shannon Staub Public Library will be hosting planetarium shows Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 8.
To support this year’s summer reading theme, A Universe of Stories, Sarasota County Public Libraries recently invested in a planetarium that travels between locations.
Showtimes include:
• 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7: Family Pajama Story Time “Under the Stars” (All ages)
• Noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: The Dark Matter Mystery (Teen, Adult, Waitlist only)
1-2 p.m. The Dark Matter Mystery (Teen, Adult)
5:30-6:15 p.m. Out There: The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds (All Ages)
6:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Out There: The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds (All Ages)
For more details or to register, please visit the Sarasota County Public Libraries’ event calendar online or the service desk in the library.
Look for future planetarium events at all branches if you are unable to attend these viewings or if the current events are filled by the time you register. ^pWill Blydenburgh is the manager for Shannon Staub Library^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.