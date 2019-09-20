Today is International Day of Peace, and at Imagine School of North Port, they celebrated it on Friday, with decorated colorful pinwheels that included words of peace and harmony.
The idea for the pinwheels came from the Pinwheels for Peace movement, started in 2005 by two art teachers, Ann Ayers and Ellen McMillan, at Monarch High School in Florida. They saw it as a way for their students to use Peace Day to express their feelings. Imagine School social studies teacher Sharon Ness brought it the North Port charter school five years ago.
SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA
