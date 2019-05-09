CoolToday Park, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, is now hosting free Play in the Park Day for kids the first Sunday of every month.
The first one took place May 5.
Children and their family members or caregivers join in on the fun featuring running of the bases, kickball and wiffle ball games throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.