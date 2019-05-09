CoolToday Park, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves, is now hosting free Play in the Park Day for kids the first Sunday of every month.

The first one took place May 5.

Children and their family members or caregivers join in on the fun featuring running of the bases, kickball and wiffle ball games throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

