NORTH PORT - The North Port High School Theatre is presenting "The History of Dating" this weekend at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
The production began Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday's performance is at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee set for 3 p.m.
The North Port Performing Arts Center is at North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
Tickets for the show are $5 for students; $8 for adults; $6 for senior citizens with children under 6 free.
