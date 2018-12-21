The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alexander Aubert, 37, 700 block of Gloriosa Avenue, Venice. Charges: exploitation of the elderly for less than $10,000 and violation of probation (original charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle). Bond: $1,500.
Reno Breeden, 19, 300 block of Cabana Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Jacob Crooker, 25, 200 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving with a suspended license first conviction). Bond: $500.
Justin Hayes, 28, 5200 block of Syracuse Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Leonard Jaress Jr., 56, 3200 block of Elliot Street, Venice. Charge: defrauding a urine test. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Zackery Hawkins, 32, 4300 block of Pepper Lane, North Port. Charge: sexual assault of a person 18 or older. Bond: $75,000.
Alexander Perez Jr., 20, 2300 block of Villa Green Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: property damage). Bond: $5,000.
Scott Rosenow, 37, 200 block of Rubens Drive, Nokomis. Charges: four counts of attempting to sell fentanyl, possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $33,000.
