The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Bronson Sawyer, 40, 5500 block of Allen Road, North Port. Charges: DUI, driving with an expired license and hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
John Anthony, 50, 3900 block of Cuthbert Avenue, North Port. Charge: fraud tampering or theft of a utility service. Bond: $500.
Lindsay Burke, 31, 4600 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charge: driving with an expired license. Bond: $120.
Ashley Dear, 31, 5500 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Richard Miller, 35, 14000 block of South Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dawn Faynor, 54, 500 block of Viridian Street, Englewood. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Alexandra Herrera
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.