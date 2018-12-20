The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Micah Cleary, 20, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: destroying or tampering with evidence. Bond: $1,500.
Michelle Cornish, 26, 2300 block of Northwest Haile Dean Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts violation of probation (original charges: two counts of possession of cocaine). Bond: none.
Luis Galan, 25, 4300 block of Dutilly Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: DUI and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana). Bond: none.
Alexandra Lewis, 28, 400 block of West Perry Street, Englewood. Charge: administrative hold for Suncoast Community Release Center. Bond: none.
Tyler Matthews, 29, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Manatee County for felony petty theft. Bond: $15,000.
Kristin Sensley, 47, 600 block of Francis Street, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: grand theft). Bond: none.
Justine Vankleef, 48, 1000 block of Southwest Fletcher Street, Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation (original charge: battery) and two counts of contempt of court (original charges: larceny second conviction and larceny of less than $300 but more than $100). Bond: $10,000.
Santos Zambrana-Lopez, 32, 1500 block of Craleigh Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
— Compiled by Alexandra Herrera
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Taiber Glotz, 24, 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession or use of narcotics equipment). Bond: $2,000.
Summer Kruse, 30, of North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession or use of narcotics equipment). Bond: $1,500.
Sara Netzel, 24, 3200 block of Morchester Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
