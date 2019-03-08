NORTH PORT - A registered sex offender allegedly exposed himself to a boy who had stopped by the house to see if children at the home wanted to play.
James Lester Campbell II, 50, of the 6800 block of Harmony Road, is now in custody at Sarasota County Jail after the Feb. 16 incident, according to North Port Police.
Campbell faces charges of soliciting a minor for lewd or lascivious conduct.
The situation began when a boy stopped by the place where Campbell was living to see if children who lived there with him were available to play.
"Campbell told him that the boys were not home, but invited him to watch television," a social media post from the department states. "Once the victim was inside the house, Campbell asked the victim to expose himself."
The department said the boy "quickly left the home without acting."
A docket wasn't immediately found on Sarasota County's Clerk of Courts involving Campbell on Friday night.
He was found guilty on three counts of sexual battery by an adult on a victim under 12 after a 1994 case in Manatee County.
North Port Police Department officials are now wanting the public to know about Campbell to see if there are any other possible victims.
Campbell lived near the intersection of Kenwood Drive and Harmony Road, about five blocks from Highland Ridge Park and roughly between South Biscayne Drive and Chancellor Boulevard on North Port's south side.
Police asked anyone who had children who may have been in the presence of Campbell to contact North Port Detective Kishia Veigel at kveigel@northportpd.com or 941-429-7335.
