By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — If your car’s license plate has expired, if you have serious damage to your vehicle, or if you plan to imbibe a bit, it might be best to put the car in the garage and stay home today.
Today is “Saturation Saturday” among law enforcement agencies and police will be out checking for such items. In addition, DUI checkpoints are going to be set up in at least six counties.
In North Port, Florida Highway Patrol officers, assisted by North Port Police, will have sobriety checkpoints set up from 8:30 p.m. tonight until 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Patrols and checkpoints are also slated for Charlotte, Collier, Hendry, Glades and Lee counties.
In addition to impaired driving, police will also be checking registrations, lights and damages to vehicles.
It is one of the largest police checks scheduled for the year.
FHP is not revealing exact locations for the checkpoints.
