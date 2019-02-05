NORTH PORT - Authorities are seeking information after an apparent attempt to kidnap a child on Monday morning.
Police learned of the situation Monday night, calling it a "delay in reporting" about the allegation from about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
"NPPD determined this incident to be serious and a credible report," the department released on social media late Monday night.
They are hoping nearby residents in the Highlands Ridge Park area will be of assistance in the investigation.
North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said Tuesday morning the area is "flooded" with police presence today.
Authorities described the attempted abductor to be a white man in his 20s or 30s who was short, bald with a thin build and wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood.
"He was last seen on foot in the area of Highland Ride Park," the department said in the social media post.
"If there are any video recording devices which may have captured someone in that area, around that time, matching the description, or if you have any information in connection to this investigation, place contact Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or jkeller@northportpd.com," the department stated.
