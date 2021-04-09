NShousehit041021a

Police say a drunk driver smashed into this home on Lobelia Street in North Port on Thursday evening.

NORTH PORT — Police were called to a crash on Lobelia Street in North Port after an SUV slammed into a house, smashing both the exterior wall and the vehicle.

The man who was driving was charged with DUI with property damage and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

No injuries reported to those inside home.

