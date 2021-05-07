Police lights

NORTH PORT — Police identified the 48-year-old woman who was killed this week trying to cross U.S. 41 in North Port.

Jennifer Rose was hit by a 2013 Toyota SUV at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday, just east of Tuscola Boulevard, police said. She was crossing mid-block and not at a crosswalk. 

The Toyota, driven by Marie Cinevert, 62, of North Port, sustained about $10,000 damage, the police report shows. She was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Police shut down the highway until about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers continue to investigate the crash. Officers notified Rose’s next of kin.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments