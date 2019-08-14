Staff Report
NORTH PORT — Increased police patrols near schools during the first week of school resulted in a motorist being stopped for doing 52 in a 20 miles per hour zone.
North Port Police stopped the motorist on Price Boulevard in front of Heron Creek Middle School on Tuesday.
Anyone stopped doing more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit automatically has to appear in court.
Several motorists pulling into the school to pick up children shouted out kudos to the police, according to authorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.