North Port Police pulled over a driver of a car allegedly going 52 miles per hour in a 20 mph school zone on Tuesday — the second day of classes in the city.

Staff Report

NORTH PORT — Increased police patrols near schools during the first week of school resulted in a motorist being stopped for doing 52 in a 20 miles per hour zone.

North Port Police stopped the motorist on Price Boulevard in front of Heron Creek Middle School on Tuesday.

Anyone stopped doing more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit automatically has to appear in court.

Several motorists pulling into the school to pick up children shouted out kudos to the police, according to authorities.

