NORTH PORT — A North Port man died Tuesday after apparently drowning at his home, authorities said.

North Port police responded to the 3100 block of Masuko Avenue at 6:30 p.m. to investigate the death.

Police spokesman Josh Taylor said the victim, whom authorities only identified as “an older adult,” may have suffered a heart attack or another medical emergency that could have caused them to fall into the pool.

Neighbor Crystal Alcantar said the victim was an elderly man who had recently moved into the home.

Taylor said there is nothing suspicious surrounding the ongoing investigation, adding that there was no evidence of trauma and the home was not in disarray.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner will review the victim’s medical history and determine his cause of death.

Alcantar and several other neighbors told the Sun^p they had never met the man, but they were disheartened by his death.

“That’s sad, you know, it happened on our street,” said Alcantar’s mother, Cathy Colunga, who has lived in the neighborhood for about five years.

