NORTH PORT — Police are investigating a man accused of committing a sex act with a 13-year-old in North Port, according to reports released Monday.
Police were called to Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte at 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of "an alleged sexual battery upon a teenager," the NPPD reported.
The teen said David Jones, 57, of Bradenton gave the teen a ride and they drove to North Port, according to the police report. He drove to the 18000 block of Tamiami Trail in North Port where Jones allegedly committed the sex act with the teen, the report states. North Port Police Criminal Investigations detectives arrested Jones and charged him with lewd and lascivious conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
"Neither party has any ties to North Port and the offense location was randomly selected," said North Port Police spokesman Joshua Taylor. "This is an ongoing investigation which will likely yield additional charges."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.