NORTH PORT — A North Port resident is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman in his home, police reported Wednesday.
Clinton Dale Pittman, 38, of 2276 Yancy St., shot the woman in her head, and then "staged" the crime scene to make it look like a suicide, according to an arrest report released Wednesday by the North Port Police Department.
Police went to the home for a shooting on Wednesday morning.
Emergency medical workers found the victim, whose name was not released in the report, on the floor but she still had a pulse. She had a gunshot wound to the left side of her head and an AR-15 rifle in her left hand, the report states.
She was flown by helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police interviewed Pittman, who lives at the home. They also watched a video taken from the home that shows Pittman walking outside and tossing a pistol into the woods near the home. Police later found the pistol.
They also learned that the victim was right-handed. They showed Pittman the video and asked him about it. His answers to police investigators were redacted from the report.
"Clinton Pittman was the only adult in the residence with access to a firearm," the report states. "Clinton Pittman is believed to have shot the victim … in the left side of her head. ... Clinton Pittman is also believed to have staged the scene to where it would show that (redacted) had committed suicide by placing the AR-15 short-barrel in her left hand."
Pittman is a convicted felon, and was also in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the report states. He was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and second-degree murder.
