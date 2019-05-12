LEOmemorial051618_C

PHOTO PROVIDED

Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller attaches a flower to a wreath in May 2018, commemorating one of the 10 law enforcement officers who died in Florida during 2017. A memorial service is set for Tuesday at the North Port City Hall.

 Greg Giles

NORTH PORT - The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service is slated for North Port.

The event, which honors those in law enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty, will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday in City Hall.

The public is invited to attend.

"We take time to remember those who gave their lives for the safety of all of us," Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the police department said. "We rotate the service around Sarasota County each year and this year we are hosting it here in North Port."

Taylor said North Port is "extremely fortunate" that it has "never lost a law enforcement official."

One officer was killed off-duty. 

The North Port Police Station is named for Michele Rene Hashem, the city's first female police officer. She was killed in a murder-suicide at an airport by her estranged husband. 

Taylor said for officers, the job is "extremely dangerous and you never know what's facing you out there on the streets each day."

Police officials from throughout Sarasota County are expected to be on hand for the memorial.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments